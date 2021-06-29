Bundy Exits Start After Vomiting on Yankee Stadium Mound

Angels starter Dylan Bundy made an early exit in his start at Yankee Stadium on Monday, and it wasn’t due to New York’s lineup.

Bundy logged just 1 2/3 innings during Monday’s start, leaving the game after vomiting just off the mound. The Angels provided an update following Bunday's exit, noting he left the game due to heat exhaustion.

Bundy’s unfortunate incident drew plenty of reaction from the New York crowd, including one notable spectator. Nets forward Kevin Durant looked to be a bit amused by the spectacle, with Shohei Ohtani’s first-inning homer now serving as just one of the notable events in the American League matchup.

Perhaps it was the Yankees’ putrid offense that led to Bundy’s illness on the mound. The so-called Bronx Bombers entered Monday night No. 13 in the American League in runs, and no AL team has produced more RBI. New York is currently 6.5 games back of Tampa for the AL East lead.

Monday’s abbreviated start marked Bundy’s 14th appearance of the season. The seven-year veteran is sporting a 6.68 ERA in 2021 with 60 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings.

