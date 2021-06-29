Santiago Suspended 10 Games After Foreign Substance Check

Sports Illustrated home
Mariners Pitcher Hector Santiago Suspended 10 Games for Foreign Substance on Glove

Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for a foreign substance found on his glove against the White Sox on Sunday. Santiago will appeal the ruling, and he will be allowed to play until the appeal process is complete.

Santiago, 33, was the first player to be ejected for pitch doctoring since MLB began enforcing the new rules against foreign substances. The new rules included umpire checks on pitchers every few innings. 

Umpire Phil Cuzzi found a sticky substance on Santiago's glove when he was checked after being taken out in the fifth inning on Sunday. The glove was then put in a plastic bag by an MLB authenticator for testing.

After the game, Santiago denied using any illegal substance. He said was using rosin on his pitching hand, which is allowed. However, it's only allowed on a pitcher's throwing hand, not their glove. 

Even if Santiago does not win the appeal, he could get the suspension reduced. 

According to Sports Illustrated's investigative report earlier this month, one retired pitcher estimated that 80 to 90% of MLB pitchers were using some sort of sticky substance before the crackdown was announced on June 15. Enforcement began July 21. 

More MLB Sticky Stuff Coverage: 

