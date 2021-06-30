Report: Trevor Bauer Accused of Assaulting a Woman

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is under investigation by Pasadena police for allegedly assaulting a woman earlier this year, according to a report by TMZ.

The woman alleges she suffered severe physical and emotional pain in an incident with Bauer. The woman was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to TMZ Sports.

Marc Garelick, the woman's attorney said he expects criminal charges to be filed against Bauer.

"Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible," Garelick said to TMZ. "We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously."

Bauer's agent Jon Fetterolf released a statement Tuesday evening where Bauer denies the allegations, citing the encounters with the woman were a "consensual sexual relationship". He is cooperating with the authorities.

Bauer is no stranger to controversy. During the 2021 season, he's has been at the center of MLB's crackdown on the use of foreign substances by pitchers, in addition to other off-the-field issues.