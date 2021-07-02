Ohtani, Tatis Jr. Headline MLB All-Star Starters

The second and final phase of MLB's All-Star voting process has concluded, meaning the starting lineups for the 91st All-Star Game are now set.

The league implemented a two-part voting process this season, which resulted in nine first-time All-Stars being elected by the fans to start this year's game. Headliners include Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who was voted to start as the AL's designated hitter.

Mike Trout was voted as one of the starting outfielders for the AL, though he will be unable to play as he recovers from a strained calf. The Blue Jays led all teams with three players making the starting lineup.

The rest of MLB's All-Stars will be named on July 4. Pitchers and reserves for each team will be determined by a process that considers selections made by the Commissioner’s Office and the player ballot choices.

The National League team will be coached for the third consecutive year by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, while Rays manager Kevin Cash will lead the American League side.

Here's the full list of All-Star Game starters, beginning with the American League:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher: Salvador Pérez (KC)

First Baseman: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

Second Baseman: Marcus Semien (TOR)

Third Baseman: Rafael Devers (BOS)

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)

Outfielders: Mike Trout (LAA), Aaron Judge (NYY), Teoscar Hernández (TOR)

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher: Buster Posey (SF)

First Baseman: Freddie Freeman (ATL)

Second Baseman: Adam Frazier (PIT)

Third Baseman: Nolan Arenado (STL)

Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)

Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL), Nick Castellanos (CIN), Jesse Winker (CIN)

