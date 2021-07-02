Ohtani, Tatis Jr. Headline MLB All-Star Starters

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. Headline MLB All-Star Starters

Author:
Publish date:

The second and final phase of MLB's All-Star voting process has concluded, meaning the starting lineups for the 91st All-Star Game are now set.

The league implemented a two-part voting process this season, which resulted in nine first-time All-Stars being elected by the fans to start this year's game. Headliners include Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who was voted to start as the AL's designated hitter.

Mike Trout was voted as one of the starting outfielders for the AL, though he will be unable to play as he recovers from a strained calf. The Blue Jays led all teams with three players making the starting lineup.

The rest of MLB's All-Stars will be named on July 4. Pitchers and reserves for each team will be determined by a process that considers selections made by the Commissioner’s Office and the player ballot choices.

The National League team will be coached for the third consecutive year by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, while Rays manager Kevin Cash will lead the American League side.

Here's the full list of All-Star Game starters, beginning with the American League:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher: Salvador Pérez (KC)

First Baseman: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

Second Baseman: Marcus Semien (TOR)

Third Baseman: Rafael Devers (BOS)

Shortstop: Xander Bogaerts (BOS)

Outfielders: Mike Trout (LAA), Aaron Judge (NYY), Teoscar Hernández (TOR)

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani (LAA)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher: Buster Posey (SF)

First Baseman: Freddie Freeman (ATL)

Second Baseman: Adam Frazier (PIT)

Third Baseman: Nolan Arenado (STL)

Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)

Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL), Nick Castellanos (CIN), Jesse Winker (CIN)

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

shohei ohtani (3)
MLB

Ohtani, Tatis Jr. Headline MLB All-Star Starters

Major League Baseball announced the starters for the 91st All-Star Game on Thursday after fan voting concluded.

Hawks Announce Lloyd Pierce Will Become Next Head Coach--IMAGE
NBA

Report: Carlisle Hiring Lloyd Pierce As Pacers Assistant

Pierce most recently was the head coach of the Hawks, where he was fired in March after a 14-20 start to the 2020-21 season.

dan-snyder-sexual-misconduct-settlement
NFL

In NFL's Faulty Power Structure, Owners Atop an Invincible Perch

The source of rot within the Washington Football Team is still on top, showing the NFL has no meaningful system in place to check team ownership.

Apr 2, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) leaves the mound in fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
MLB

Trevor Bauer Must Not Start Sunday

It's true the Dodgers cannot unilaterally discipline him, but they can certainly give the ball to someone else.

Washington Football Team helmets
NFL

NFL Fines WFT $10M After Workplace Culture Investigation

The investigation came after last year's Washington Post report spotlighting 15 former female employees calling out sexual harassment within the organization.

Nebraska football helmet
Play
College

In the NIL Race, Some Schools Are Going the Extra Mile

Nebraska, Colorado, Arkansas, FSU and St. John's are among those providing their athletes with essential tools and education.

kofi-cockburn-illinois
College Basketball

Report: Illinois Center Cockburn Enters Transfer Portal

Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu are both expected to leave Illinois after the program's Big Ten tournament title in 2020-21.

reggie bush
Play
College Football

Reggie Bush Wants Heisman Trophy Back After New NIL Rules

Bush's Heisman Trophy was vacated in 2010 after the NCAA said he received impermissible benefits from a marketing agency while he was a student-athlete.