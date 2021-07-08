Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Home Run Derby Field Set as Joey Gallo, Juan Soto Opt In

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The 2021 Home Run Derby field is officially set, and Coors Field better be ready.

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Rangers slugger Joey Gallo each announced Wednesday they would be participating in this year's event, filling out the complete eight-player competition. See the full list below, along with their 2021 home run totals through Wednesday's games:

  • Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (32)
  • Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (23)
  • A's first baseman Matt Olson (21)
  • Royals catcher Salvador Perez (20)
  • Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (15)
  • Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini (15)
  • Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (11)
  • Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (11)

MLB has also set the bracket for the derby, with seeds determined by each player's home run total to this point:

Ohtani is the No. 1 seed and will face Soto in the first round. The one who advances will take on the winner between No. 4 seed Salvador Perez and No. 5 Pete Alonso. No. 2 seed Joey Gallo will square off against No. 7 seed Trevor Story, who will be hitting at his home stadium. Matt Olson is the No. 3 seed, and he'll meet No. 6 seed Trey Mancini.

Alonso is the defending Home Run Derby champion, winning the most recent event in 2019. This year's derby will be held in Denver on Monday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson
College Basketball

Who's Returning to School? Tracking NBA Draft Decisions.

Decision time is here for several remaining college stars.

joey gallo
MLB

2021 Home Run Derby Field Set as Gallo, Soto Opt In

Gallo and Soto complete a star-studded field that also includes two-way sensation and MLB home run leader Shohei Ohtani and 2019 champion Pete Alonso.

malakai black
Wrestling

Tommy End Debuts for AEW as Malakai Black

End premiered his new persona on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite less than two months after being released by WWE.

New York Jets' Zach Wilson
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against Zach Wilson in Dynasty

Michael Fabiano won't deny Zach Wilson's talent. His fantasy case against him has more to do with his team.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

clayton kershaw
MLB

Dodgers Place Kershaw on IL With Left Forearm Inflammation

The Dodgers initially announced the injury as elbow inflammation, but later amended the team statement.

shohei ohtani (4)
MLB

Ohtani Sets Record for Most HRs by Japanese-Born Player

Ohtani hit his 32nd home run of the season on Wednesday, breaking the previous mark held by former World Series MVP Hideki Matsui.

Harry Kane scores for England vs. Denmark
Soccer

England a Step Away From 'Home' After Decisive Drama Goes Its Way

The pivotal moment was a controversial one, but the scales of a one-sided semifinal had tipped heavily in England's favor throughout, and it'll face Italy in the final.