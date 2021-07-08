2021 Home Run Derby Field Set as Gallo, Soto Opt In

The 2021 Home Run Derby field is officially set, and Coors Field better be ready.

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Rangers slugger Joey Gallo each announced Wednesday they would be participating in this year's event, filling out the complete eight-player competition. See the full list below, along with their 2021 home run totals through Wednesday's games:

Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (32)

Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (23)

A's first baseman Matt Olson (21)

Royals catcher Salvador Perez (20)

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (15)

Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini (15)

Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (11)

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (11)

MLB has also set the bracket for the derby, with seeds determined by each player's home run total to this point:

Ohtani is the No. 1 seed and will face Soto in the first round. The one who advances will take on the winner between No. 4 seed Salvador Perez and No. 5 Pete Alonso. No. 2 seed Joey Gallo will square off against No. 7 seed Trevor Story, who will be hitting at his home stadium. Matt Olson is the No. 3 seed, and he'll meet No. 6 seed Trey Mancini.

Alonso is the defending Home Run Derby champion, winning the most recent event in 2019. This year's derby will be held in Denver on Monday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

More MLB Coverage: