Angels Sign OF Adam Eaton Following White Sox Release

As they begin preparations for the second half of the season—and with the impending return of star center fielder Mike Trout from the injured list—the Angels added to their outfield depth by signing veteran Adam Eaton on Wednesday.

Eaton, 32, was just released by the White Sox two days ago after struggling offensively for much of the year. In 58 games, he batted .201/.298/.344 with five home runs and two stolen bases.

Eaton will join an outfield that's been besieged by injuries in the first half of the season. In addition to Trout, Dexter Fowler—who the club acquired in a trade with the Cardinals in February—was lost for the season after tearing his ACL in early April. Justin Upton has missed 26 games and is currently on the IL with a strained back.

The Angels have used Juan Lagares and Taylor Ward as primary fill-ins in the outfield, as well as utility players Phil Gosselin and Luis Rengifo. Trout is expected to return by the end of July.

Eaton signed with the White Sox on a one-year, $8 million deal this offseason with an $8.5 million team option for 2022. Eaton slumped at the plate in the shortened 2020 season but was a key member of the Nationals' 2019 World Series championship team, batting .279/.365/.428 with 15 home runs and 15 stolen bases. He's primarily played right field over the past two seasons, though he has experience at all three outfield spots.

adam eaton
