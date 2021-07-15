Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated's Best Photos from 2021 All-Star Game

From a picturesque night in the Mile High City, Sports Illustrated captured all the action at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.
Fans at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Fans from across the country make their way inside Coors Field for the 2021 All-Star Game. The American League defeated the National League 5–2 on Tuesday. 

Home Run Derby Winner Pete Alonso

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso won his second consecutive Home Run Derby on Monday, beating Orioles slugger Trey Mancini 23–22 in the final round. 

Home Run Derby Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani

In one of the most exciting matchups of the night, Soto and Ohtani faced each other in a Round One battle that included overtime and a swing-off. Soto came out victorious, hitting three dingers in the swing-off while Ohtani hit a grounder on his first attempt. 

Home Run Derby Winner Pete Alonso

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso celebrates his second of back-to-back titles at the Home Run Derby. Alonso hit 35 in the first round, setting a record for most homers in Round One.  

Home Run Derby Juan Soto

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto blasts a homer into the Coors Field stands.

Home Run Derby Juan Soto with family.

In Round One, Nationals outfielder Juan Soto eliminated Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani after overtime and a swing-off.

Home Run Derby Trey Mancini

Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini watches a homer sail into the stands. Mancini faced the Derby's defending champion, Pete Alonso, in the final round. 

Home Run Derby

Fans in Coors Field dive over each other trying to get their hands on a home run ball.

Home Run Derby Winner Pete Alonso

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso admires his Home Run Derby trophy. Alonso has back-to-back Home Run Derby trophies under his belt. 

Fans at Coors Field

A dedicated fan sports an All-Star Game mohawk to celebrate the week's festivities. 

Peyton Manning Throws First Pitch

Hall of Fame Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning kicked off Tuesday's All-Star Game with the first pitch. 

Sun Sets Over Coors Field

For the first time since 2019, fans enjoyed the MLB All-Star Game. The 2020 Midsummer Classic was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National League's Justin Turner

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner recorded one hit as a pinch-hitter in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

In the All-Star Game's third inning, Blue Jays' first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a 468-foot homer deep into a sea of fans. He became the youngest All-Star Game MVP later that night.

National League's Nolan Arenado

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado attended his sixth All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Cheering Fans Enjoy Home Run Derby

Fans at Coors Field erupt in excitement watching their favorite stars hit homers on Monday. 

National League's Max Scherzer

Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer struck out one in Tuesday night's game.

National League's Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr.

Padres third baseman Manny Machado and shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. have some fun in the dugout. 

American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run

Vladdy Jr. circles the bases after hitting a home run in the third inning of the All-Star Game. The American League would go on to win 5–2. 

National League's Nolan Arenado

The six-time All-Star and Cardinals third baseman winds up for a throw. 

National League's Fernando Tatís Jr.

The Padres' shortstop is hitting .286 and leads the NL with 28 homers in his first year as an all-star.

Coors Field fans

Fans packed the stands at Coors Field for the first All-Star Game since 2019.

American League's Shohei Ohtani

Angels' star Shohei Ohtani started on the mound and was the leadoff hitter for the American League in his first All-Star Game appearance.

National League's Fernando Tatís Jr.

The Padres' "El Niño" showed off the power that led him to a NL-leading 28 homers by the break.

National League's Manny Machado

Padres third baseman Machado was all smiles in his fifth All-Star Game appearance.

American League's Xander Bogaerts

Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts throws on to first in his third All-Star Game appearance.

National League's Justin Turner

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner shares a moment with his first base coach Clayton McCullough in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

National League's Fernando Tatís Jr.

Padres star Fernando Tatís Jr. soaks in the sights and sounds on Coors Field at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

American League's Andrew Kittredge

The Rays' Andrew Kittredge throws home at Coors Field at the 2021 All-Star Game.

American League's Aaron Judge

The Yankee's Aaron Judge digs for another bag in the American League's 5–2 win in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Coors Field sky

The picturesque backdrop at Coors Field was on full display during the MLB's All-Star weekend.

National League's Fernando Tatís Jr.

The Padres' Fernando Tatís Jr. gets low for a throw on to first in the All-Star Game.

American League's Mike Zunino

Rays catcher Mike Zunino celebrates with his third base coach Rodney Linares after hitting a two-out solo home run in the sixth inning.

American League's Adolis García

Rangers outfielder Adolis García slides in before the tag for a double in his first All-Star Game appearance.

National League's Ozzie Albies

After losing his helmet rounding first, Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies cruises into second base for a double in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

National League's Ozzie Albies with American League's Whit Merrifield

Padres second baseman Ozzie Albies embraces his Royals counterpart Whit Merrifield after Albies's double in the All-Star Game.

American League's Liam Hendriks

White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks pumps his fist after closing out the American League's 5–2 win over the National League.

American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

American League teammates Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Salvador Pérez and others celebrate on Coors Field after their win over the National League.

National League's Ozzie Albies

Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies looks out under the bright lights at Coors Field.

American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins MVP

The Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. kisses his All-Star Game MVP award after his homer lifted the American League over the National League.

