Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: MLB, Barstool Sports in Talks for Broadcast Deal

Author:
Publish date:

MLB and Barstool Sports have had significant talks about having national midweek games broadcasted on the site's platforms, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

According to the Post, MLB and Barstool could launch a broadcast with a focus on in-game gambling. Per the Post, discussions started recently and while not a certainty, they have picked up steam. 

Last week, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy alluded to talks with one of the four major sports networks to air games but did not specify which. 

“Do you know we’re talking with major leagues? When I say major leagues, like the four major sports," Portnoy said. "Ever since we announced the Arizona Bowl, major leagues are like, ‘We can give you the rights. We can give you the rights to call one of the major four leagues games.’ Not gonna say which one. We’re looking at it.”

Both MLB and Barstool declined to comment on the Post's reporting. 

MLB currently has broadcast deals with ESPN, Turner and Fox. It also streams some midweek national games on YouTube.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking Down a Suddenly Depleted NL MVP Race
How Baseball's Superteam Can Still Be Stopped
Luck or Magic? Mariners Are Firmly in Postseason Race
Breaking Down the NL East Race After a Chaotic Trade Deadline

YOU MAY LIKE

Cardinals Chase Edmonds Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers

David Montgomery headlines a list of fantasy football running back sleepers that can set up your team for success

baseball glove
MLB

Report: MLB, Barstool Sports in Talks for Broadcast Deal

MLB and Barstool Sports have reportedly had significant talks about having national midweek games broadcasted on the site's platforms.

Fantasy Baseball, Christian Yelich Milwaukee Brewers
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of August 9

Weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

William Regal and Bobby Eaton as the Blue Bloods in WCW
Wrestling

William Regal Mourns the Loss of Tag Partner Bobby Eaton

Bobby Eaton was more than a tag team partner for William Regal.

Colorado Rockies baseball cap
MLB

Report: Rockies Say Fan Shouted 'Dinger,' Instead of Racial Slur

Colorado said that no one on the field, including Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, heard anything offensive.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Fantasy

Game Script Impact on Fantasy Football Production: Quarterbacks

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano shares his discoveries on how game script affects quarterbacks across fantasy football

MLB-Power-Rankings-Harper
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Surging Phillies Jump Mets, Braves

Philadelphia has assumed the NL East lead with its winning streak, while two AL East teams have moved ahead of Boston.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins
Play
Extra Mustard

Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Rip ESPN's Kendrick Perkins After Gold Medal Win

The analyst had the perfect response to the U.S. men's basketball players.