Kevin Costner Plays Catch at 'Field of Dreams' Site

Kevin Costner Plays Catch at 'Field of Dreams' Ahead of Yankees vs. White Sox

Author:
Publish date:

Actor Kevin Costner returned back to 1989 on Wednesday night as he made a visit to Dyersville, Iowa

Costner was the star of the 1989 film Field of Dreams, an Oscar-nominated movie about a farmer who is visited by the ghosts of baseball legends after constructing a ballpark in his Iowa cornfield. The film is now one of the most decorated sports movies in history, and as the Yankees prepare to face the White Sox in Dyersville on Thursday, Costner arrived early for another catch in the twilight.

Thursday night's matchup between Chicago and New York will mark the first neutral-site matchup of the 2021 season. The stadium for the contest in Dyersville is connected to the original field from the 1989 film, and fans attending the game will enter the MLB stadium after walking from the original ballpark through a field of corn. The stadium being used on Thursday holds roughly 8,000 fans, with tickets to the game allotted via a lottery limited to fans who have Iowa zip codes.

Costner will be in attendance on Thursday night as MLB pays homage to the classic film. No word on whether Shoeless Joe Jackson or any other ghost players will be in attendance.

