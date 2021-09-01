Report: Smoltz, Leiter Refuse Vaccine, End MLB Studio Work

September 1, 2021
Report: John Smoltz, Al Leiter to Leave MLB Network Studios After COVID-19 Vaccine Refusal

Author:

Former All-Star pitchers John Smoltz and Al Leiter will end their in-studio work with MLB Network after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand

MLB Network began to implement a vaccine mandate for all employees Tuesday, per Marchand. Smoltz and Leiter will continue to work for MLB Network through the 2021 postseason but will work remotely. Smoltz is reportedly still slated to call a Division Series game for MLB Network on-site in October.

Smoltz has been Fox's lead baseball analyst since 2016, joining Joe Buck in the booth for the network's World Series broadcasts. He retired in '09 after 21 MLB seasons—a career that included eight All-Star appearances, one Cy Young award and one World Series. 

Leiter currently works as an adviser for the Mets in addition to his role with MLB Network. He won two World Series and tallied two All-Star appearances from 1987 to 2005.

