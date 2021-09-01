Bogaerts Exits Early After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The Red Sox pulled Xander Bogaerts during the second inning against Tampa Bay after getting news that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The shortstop marks the tenth team member within the franchise to either test positive (eight) or be deemed a close contact (two).

During manager Alex Cora’s pregame Zoom press conference call on Tuesday, he started it by saying "[Hirokazu] Sawamura tested positive" before any questions were asked. The outbreak started on Friday's opener in Cleveland when Kiké Hernández tested positive and Christian Arroyo was subsequently identified as a close contact.

Two days later, Arroyo tested positive.

A domino effect occurred. Before Monday's game, relievers Matt Barnes and Martín Peréz tested positive, and during the game, lefty Josh Taylor was pulled from the bullpen in the fifth inning after being deemed a close contact.

But, it's not just players affected. Per MLB.com, quality control coach Ramón Vázquez tested positive and first-base coach Tom Goodwin was deemed a close contact. Strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose also tested positive.

“I'm concerned. I am,” said Cora, per MLB.com. “It feels like it's one every day. It's just the nature of where we're at. This is our reality. We just have to keep doing what we're doing as far as testing and see what happens. Hopefully this is the end of it, but there are no guarantees.”

