Report: Wainwright, Cardinals Agree on Deal for 2022 Return

October 1, 2021
Publish date:

Report: Adam Wainwright, Cardinals Agree on Deal for His Return in 2022

Author:

Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright has more than one reason to celebrate this week.

Not only will Wainwright, 40, start in the National League wild-card game Wednesday, but he and St. Louis have reportedly agreed to a deal for his return in 2022, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick S. Goold. It's expected to be finalized and announced in a press conference Friday afternoon.

"He gets better as the game goes, he goes deep in games, he's a big-game pitcher," manager Mike Shildt said before the Cardinals' game Thursday, per ESPN.

SI Recommends

Wainwright (17–7, 3.05 ERA) is having his best season since 2014, and his renaissance is one of the main reasons for his team's success. His consistency and workload (206 1/3 innings) held St. Louis together during its struggles this summer while some of its other pitchers were out with injuries. The Cardinals beat the Brewers 6–2 Tuesday night to clinch the second wild-card berth. It was the 17th straight win for St. Louis, and Wainwright was the game's winning pitcher.

Wainwright, who has spent his entire 16-year MLB career with the Cardinals, isn't a stranger to the postseason. In 28 playoff appearances, he has a 2.89 ERA.

