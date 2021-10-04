October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nine Players on Cuba’s U-23 Baseball Team Defect During World Cup in Mexico

Author:

HAVANA (AP) — Nine of the 24 players on Cuba’s national team at baseball’s U-23 World Cup defected during the tournament in Mexico, the Cuban government confirmed Sunday.

Cuban officials called the players’ actions “vile abandonments” in a note published by the web portal JIT, which is the official organ of the island’s National Sports Institute.

The institute did not identify the players who stayed in Mexico.

SI Recommends

The defection of nine players is one of the biggest such losses by a Cuban team playing abroad. Cuban baseball players are often recruited by scouts looking to sign them to play with major league clubs, and the strained relations between the U.S. and Cuba prevents them from a regular hiring process.

In 2018, the Caribbean nation signed an agreement with Major League Baseball on normalizing sports relations, but it was soon annulled by the Trump administration, which took a hard line against Cuba seeking to pressure the island’s Communist government into making political changes.

Cuba wrapped up its part of the U23 tournament Saturday, losing to Colombia in the bronze medal game. The U23 World Cup was held in Mexico’s northern state of Sonora.

More Baseball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

A Cuban flag being flown in Florida.
MLB

Cuban Baseball Players Defect at U-23 World Cup in Mexico

Nine of the 24 baseball players on the U-23 Cuban national team have defected during the World Cup in Mexico.

harbaugh-fangio
Play
NFL

The Beautiful Senselessness of the Ravens-Broncos Feud

An obscure record. A salty losing coach. A confused quarterback. It’s all incredibly dumb, and we need more of it.

Luis Rojas with the Mets.
MLB

Luis Rojas Out As Mets Manager

New York declined the 2022 option on Luis Rojas's contract but offered him a position that has yet to be determined in the organization.

USATSI_16501628 (1)
NFL

Report: Feds Searched Washington Football Team's Training Facility

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reportedly searched the team's training facility last week.

USMNT resumes World Cup qualifying Oct. 7
Soccer

How USMNT Is Applying Lessons Learned to October Qualifying Window

World Cup qualifying resumes Thursday, with the U.S. picking up after a hectic, attrition-filled week in September setting the tone for the Concacaf Octagonal.

Amari Cooper
Play
Fantasy

Week 4 Fantasy Football Injury Recap

Live updates of all the injuries from Week 4 in the NFL.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron
College Football

Can These Coaches Get Back in Good Graces?

The bloom is off the rose for these 10 program heads, but will it be temporary or permanent?

Vic Fangio with the Broncos.
NFL

Fangio Says It Was 'Bulls---' That Ravens Went for Record

The Ravens were up 23–7 and instead of taking a knee to end the game, they elected to lengthen their streak of games with 100 rushing yards.