October 4, 2021
Mets Decline Option on Luis Rojas, Will Not Return in 2022

Mets manager Luis Rojas will not return next season after the team declined his contract option for 2022, the team announced on Monday. 

Rojas was offered a position to remain with the team that has yet to be determined. It is unclear if he will choose to accept the new role. Decisions regarding the rest of the coaching staff will be made within the coming days. 

“I want to share such heartfelt gratitude to so many in the Mets organization for not only the last two seasons as manager, but for the last 16 years in a variety of roles,” Rojas said in the release. “In each and every position I held, striving for excellence was our daily mission. I will always hold the relationships and friendships, developed over the years, dear to my heart, and am forever grateful to have been able to wear the Mets uniform for so long. We live in a results oriented business, and am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season.”

Rojas has held various roles with New York over the years but was promoted to manager in 2020. The team finished 26–34 in his first year. This season was a disappointing campaign for a team that had high expectations but ultimately missed the playoffs with a 77–85 record. 

Rojas was the third manager for the Mets over the last four seasons.

