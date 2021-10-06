Report: Theo Epstein Passes on Opportunity to Run Mets

Former Cubs and Red Sox executive Theo Epstein will not join the Mets as their head of baseball operations, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Epstein reportedly discussed the role with Mets owner Steve Cohen, but ultimately passed on the opportunity, per Sherman. Epstein reportedly wants to continue working with MLB as an advisor. Any return to the team level would require a role where Epstein "puts a group together to buy a team and start from the ground floor."

Epstein, 47, is one of the most decorated executives of the 21st century. He was the vice president and general manager of the Red Sox from 2002-12, helping deliver Boston its first World Series since 1918. He joined the Cubs as the team president and led Chicago to its first World Series title in 108 years

The Mets will continue their search for a new head of baseball operations following Epstein's decision, with A's president Billy Beane and Brewers president David Stearns serving as potential candidates, per SNY's Andy Martino. Zack Scott served as the team's interim general manager in 2021 after Jared Porter was fired in January for sending explicit, unsolicited texts to a female reporter.

