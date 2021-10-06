October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Yankees Announcer John Sterling Utterly Baffled by Giancarlo Stanton's Single Off Green Monster

Author:

The playoffs are the time when each moment is heightened and mistakes are magnified. Unfortunately for Yankees' radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling, that notion applies to broadcasters as well.

In the top of the first inning of Tuesday's American League wild-card game between the Yankees and Red Sox, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton crushed a ball to left field that seemed destined to clear the Green Monster. Stanton seemed sure he had gotten all of it, as did Sterling on the radio call. As it turns out, both were mistaken.

Instead of giving the Yankees an early 1-0 lead, Stanton settled for a long, hard-hit single. Where Stanton was disappointed with the outcome, the longtime broadcaster was completely baffled. He wasn't the only one, though, as the camera angle and perceived exit velocity certainly had the makings of a home run swing.

SI Recommends

This was not the first time Sterling's call of a Stanton blast drew attention and raised eyebrows. In Stanton's first-ever game in pinstripes, the 2017 National League MVP homered in his first at-bat. Sterling—who's known for personalizing home run calls of Yankees past and present, including Alex Rodriguez, Gary Sánchez and Robinson Canó—took the opportunity to try out a signature call for Stanton, which was just a little bit confusing.

When you've been calling games for as long as Sterling has, you're bound to have a misstep or two here or there. Cheer up, John—at least your night wasn't as bad as Gerrit Cole's.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

giancarlo stanton (2)
MLB

John Sterling Utterly Baffled by Giancarlo Stanton's Long Single

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton crushed a ball off the top of the Green Monster in the first inning, causing great confusion for play-by-play broadcaster John Sterling.

mlb-playoff-bracket
MLB

Live Blog: Yankees Face Red Sox in AL Wild-Card Game

Watch along with us during the first game of the 2021 postseason, as New York visits Boston to see which team advances to the division series.

kyrie irving (2)
NBA

Report: Nets' Hopes 'Waning' for Kyrie Irving to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

After originally hoping Irving would agree to get vaccinated, the Nets are now preparing for the scenario of Irving being unavailable for home games and practices.

kang spirit
Soccer

Spirit Players Ask Baldwin to Sell Team to Y. Michele Kang

As the NWSL faces a large-scale sexual abuse, emotional abuse and team mismanagement scandal, Spirit players call for ownership to be given to someone they trust.

Bye Bye Jaylon
NFL

Report: Cowboys Release Linebacker Jaylon Smith

Smith, who signed a six-year, $68 million contract extension with Dallas in 2019, started every game for the Cowboys from 2018-20.

Kanye West.
College Basketball

Five-Star Basketball Recruit Joins Kanye-Backed Academy

Donda Academy will reportedly be a private K-12 school and have just 60 total students but tuition will be free.

urban-meyer-jags
NFL

Urban Meyer Says Jags' Focus Starts With Players

"The ownership of the team is with the players," Meyer said.

RIP OG
MLB

Oldest Living Former Major-Leaguer Dies at 100 Years Old

Eddie Robinson played professional baseball for 13 years and was the former general manager for the Rangers.