Scherzer Battles Audio Issues: 'Can't Talk, I'm Drunk'

Max Scherzer embodied the mentality 'work hard, play hard' during arguably the most memorable interview of the season on Wednesday night.

As the TBS crew spoke with the Dodgers pitcher after they won the National League wild-card game, it was clear that he had a little bit of fun before the postgame chat as he started to slur his words a little. But, when asked about seeing his former teammate Juan Soto in the stands wearing his Nationals jersey, Scherzer complained about an echo in his headset.

"You gotta get rid of this echo," he said. "Can't talk. I'm drunk. Whatever."

"You're doing fine," one of the analysts said.

"I'm doing good?" Scherzer asked. "Alright, let me try this again."

Scherzer made the start for the Dodgers, pitching just a little over four innings before heading to the bullpen. Los Angeles was down with two outs at the bottom of the ninth when Chris Taylor stepped up to bat, and Cody Bellinger had managed to walk and steal his way to second base.

Taylor then walloped a two-run walk-off home run into deep left field to beat the Cardinals, 3-1, in a tense National League wild-card game.

