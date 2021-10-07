Red Sox Add J.D. Martinez to ALDS Roster, Drop Matt Barnes

October 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Red Sox Add J.D. Martinez to ALDS Roster After Ankle Injury, Drop Matt Barnes

Author:

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. – Boston slugger J.D. Martinez is on the Red Sox roster for their AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays after missing Tuesday night's win over the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game because of a sprained left ankle.

The best-of-five ALDS was scheduled to start Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Martinez stumbled over second base while heading to the outfield in Sunday's regular-season finale at Washington.

Because the National League does not use a DH in games played in its stadiums, Martinez was playing right field against the Nationals. He stepped on the bag and twisted the ankle heading out to play defense in the fifth inning.

It was only the seventh game in 2021 that Martinez started in right field. He was in the starting lineup as a DH for 113 games and as the left fielder for 28.

Martinez hit .286, with an AL-leading 42 doubles, 28 homers and 99 RBI during the regular season.

Tampa Bay has 13 pitchers on its roster that does not include speedy outfielder Brett Phillips. Lefty Ryan Yarbrough, who went 9-7 with a 5.11 ERA in 30 games, including 21 starts, was also left off.

SI Recommends

Boston also added expected Game 2 starter Chris Sale, left-hander Martín Pérez and infielder Danny Santana to the ALDS roster.

Red Sox right-hander Matt Barnes, who lost his closer role in August, is not on the roster after being active for the wild-card game. Others dropped were catcher Connor Wong, infielder Jonathan Araúz and outfielder Jarren Duran.

Boston outrighted infielder José Iglesias to Triple-A Worcester, reinstated infielder-outfielder Yairo Muñoz from the COVID-19 related injured list and outrighted him to Worcester on Wednesday.

Nick Anderson, Tampa Bay's closer during its run to the World Series last year, failed to make the roster. He didn't make his 2021 debut until Sept. 13 because of a right elbow injury and struggled in six late-season appearances.

With Boston having several left-handed starting pitchers on its roster, Tampa Bay added right-handed hitting outfielder Jordan Luplow.

The AL East champion Rays lost the World Series in six games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

More MLB Coverage: 

More MLB Coverage:
Welcome to the Updated Version of Playoff Baseball
Expert Predictions: Who Will Win the World Series?
MLB Power Rankings: Sizing Up the Postseason Field Ahead

YOU MAY LIKE

jd-martinez-red-sox
MLB

Red Sox Add J.D. Martinez to ALDS Roster, Drop Matt Barnes

The Red Sox lineup will be fully healthy for Game 1 of the ALDS as J.D. Martinez returns to Boston's playoff roster.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway (36) in the dugout prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field in September 2019.
MLB

Mickey Callaway Hired By Mexican Winter League Team

In May, he was placed on MLB's ineligible list following an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Todd Bowles talks to linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David on the sideline during a 2020 Bucs game
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 Rankings: Team Defenses (DST)

Devin White's relentless play anchors the middle of the Buccaneers' defense.

nfl-extra-scoring-doink-points-justin-tucker
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 Rankings: Kickers

The Hall of Fame credentials of Justin Tucker continue to build over his storied career.

Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Najee Harris has lived up to and exceeded all expectations despite the Steelers struggles.

Dallas Cowboys Dalton Schultz
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Tight Ends

Is Dalton Schultz legit? The Cowboys emerging talent looks like a surprise breakout at the tight end position.

Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Wide Receivers

Rookie phenom Ja'Marr Chase is becoming a locked-in starter for fantasy managers.

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Running Backs

Darrell Henderson is grinding his way up the rankings and pushes into top 10 territory.