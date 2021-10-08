Jim Kaat Apologizes for Insensitive Remark About Yoán Moncada

MLB Network broadcaster Jim Kaat apologized Friday for an insensitive comment he made about White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada during Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

As Moncada approached the plate in the first inning of the game against the Astros, Kaat along with Buck Showalter talked about Moncada's ability.

Showalter asked, "Can we have one of those" when he saw Moncada. Kaat, then said, "Get a 40-acre field full of them."

The hurtful phrase used by Kaat is associated with slavery and the Civil War. Union general William T. Sherman stated that free slaves would receive 40 acres of land and a mule. However, following the war, the land was given back to its original owners.

It wasn't until the fifth inning of the game when Kaat apologized about his comment on Moncada.

"I want to add a little break here," Kaat said. "In fact, I need to read this right now, because earlier in the game when Yoán Moncada was at the plate in an attempt to compliment the great player, I used a poor choice of words that resulted in a sensitive, hurtful remark. And I'm sorry."

Kaat has been broadcasting since his MLB days ended in the 1980s.

