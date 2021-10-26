October 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Braves, Astros Add Players to Rosters Ahead of 2021 World Series

Author:

The Braves and the Astros made some additions to their rosters ahead of Game 1 of the highly-anticipated 2021 World Series on Tuesday night.

Atlanta added right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright and outfielder Terrance Gore while dropping right-handed pitcher Jacob Webb and infielder Johan Camargo. Houston added infielder Marwin Gonzalez and dropped Jake Meyers. 

This will not be the first time for Wright in the postseason. During the 2020 playoffs, he threw six innings without allowing a run in a win against Miami in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. However, in a Game 3 loss against the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, he allowed seven runs with only two outs. 

SI Recommends

Wright, 26, last pitched on Oct. 2, throwing seven shutout innings for Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. He recorded a 3.02 ERA in 24 starts with the Stripers. In two MLB games this season, Wright went 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA.

Gore was previously on the Braves NLDS roster against the Brewers. Gonzalez was a member of the 2017 Astros but has not played since the Astros season finale on Oct. 3. After the Red Sox released him in August, Gonzalez recorded a .176 batting average since joining the Astros. 

The first pitch for the 2021 World Series will be tonight at 8:09 p.m. E.T.

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Atlanta Braves
MLB

Braves, Astros Add Players to Rosters Ahead of World Series

Atlanta and Houston finalized their rosters before game 1 of the World Series.

cory-sandhagen
MMA

Cory Sandhagen Is Not Taking His Chance at a Title Run Lightly

Despite splitting his last four fights and coming off a loss, Sandhagen is just a win away from his first title run.

NFL logo
NFL

Former WFT Employees Deliver Letter to NFL Owners Meeting

In the letter, the former Washington Football Team employees request that the NFL stop protecting  misogynists and wealthy owners.

Alex Bregman and Freddie Freeman
MLB

Everything You Need to Know Before the World Series

mike-tomlin-steelers-usc-rumors-response-race
Play
NFL

Mike Tomlin’s Viral Message Revealed a Lot

It is harder for Black football coaches to land jobs, and harder for them to prove they should keep them. From that lens, the Steelers coach’s response makes perfect sense.

Shawn Michaels shakes hands with fans
Play
Wrestling

Shawn Michaels ‘Energized and Inspired’ to Lead NXT (Temporarily)

With Paul “Triple H” Levesque recovering after a health scare, Shawn Michaels was more than happy to step up and take the reins.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson
NBA

Report: Zion Williamson Doing Light Running on the Court

There is still no timetable for return for the Pelicans big man.

sean-clifford-penn-state
College Football

Penn State QB Clifford Expected to Start vs. Ohio State

Penn State will have its starting quarterback under center as it looks to pull off an upset in Columbus