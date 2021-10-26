Braves, Astros Add Players to Rosters Ahead of World Series

The Braves and the Astros made some additions to their rosters ahead of Game 1 of the highly-anticipated 2021 World Series on Tuesday night.

Atlanta added right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright and outfielder Terrance Gore while dropping right-handed pitcher Jacob Webb and infielder Johan Camargo. Houston added infielder Marwin Gonzalez and dropped Jake Meyers.

This will not be the first time for Wright in the postseason. During the 2020 playoffs, he threw six innings without allowing a run in a win against Miami in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. However, in a Game 3 loss against the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, he allowed seven runs with only two outs.

Wright, 26, last pitched on Oct. 2, throwing seven shutout innings for Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. He recorded a 3.02 ERA in 24 starts with the Stripers. In two MLB games this season, Wright went 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA.

Gore was previously on the Braves NLDS roster against the Brewers. Gonzalez was a member of the 2017 Astros but has not played since the Astros season finale on Oct. 3. After the Red Sox released him in August, Gonzalez recorded a .176 batting average since joining the Astros.

The first pitch for the 2021 World Series will be tonight at 8:09 p.m. E.T.

