October 28, 2021
MLB
Shohei Ohtani

Angels' Shohei Ohtani Wins Associated Press Player of the Year

The Angels fell short of postseason play, but star pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is still racking up 2021 season accolades. 

Ohtani was named the Associated Press Player of the Year on Thursday. He was also named MLB Player of the Year by the MLB Players Association and American League Outstanding Player, as selected by his MLB peers.

Ohtani, 27, became the first player since Babe Ruth in more than a century to record success as a pitcher and hitter. He hit .257 with 46 homers (third-most in MLB), recorded 100 RBIs, stole 26 bases offensively while recording a .965 OPS. From the mound, Ohtani went 9-2 and finished with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts.

On Tuesday, Ohtani received the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award and was previously honored by Baseball Digest and Baseball America for individual awards earlier this month.

Ohtani is a favorite to win the American League MVP Award, which will be announced on Nov. 18.

