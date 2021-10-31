Longtime Red Sox Broadcaster Jerry Remy Dies at 68

Jerry Remy, a former Red Sox second baseman and a longtime TV broadcaster for the team's games, died Saturday night, the team announced.

He was 68.

"We are saddened by the loss of a beloved player, broadcaster and 13-year cancer warrior,” owner John Henry said in a statement. “Jerry’s love and connection to baseball didn’t allow anything to stand between the game and him, including for many years cancer. He devoted his entire career to baseball and whether from his seat in the clubhouse or his perch above the field in the broadcast booth, he took generations of rising Red Sox stars and a multitude of fans along for the ride with him."

Remy stepped away from his broadcasting role in August to undergo treatment for lung cancer. Remy was first diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and in the years since has been outspoken about both his physical health and mental health challenges.

"As I’ve done before and will continue to do, I will battle this with everything I have," Remy wrote in a statement in August when he announced he was stepping away from the role. "I am so grateful for the support from NESN, the Red Sox and all of you. I hope that I’ll be rejoining you in your living rooms soon."

The MLB Players Association said Sunday that Remy "lived his dream as a player and beloved broadcaster with the team." Adding, "He forged a personal connection with Boston fans and inspired many with his fight against cancer. The Players Association joins Jerry's family, friends and fans in mourning his loss."

Remy, a native of Fall River, Mass., played for the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984, making one All-Star team in his tenure with the team.

In 1988, he was hired by NESN as a color analyst, a role he held for more than three decades.

Former teammate Fred Lynn was among those to pay tribute to Remy on social media.

"I lost a great teammate and friend today. A true gamer and important part of all of Red Sox Nation. R.I.P. Remdog."

