Report: Marlins Land Infielder Joey Wendle in Trade With Rays

In an offseason that's already seen the team sign outfielder Avisaíl García and extend starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara, the Marlins made another key acquisition on Tuesday via an intrastate trade.

Miami has reportedly landed All-Star infielder Joey Wendle in a deal with the Rays, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. Tampa Bay will receive a minor league prospect in return.

Wendle, who turns 32 in April, made his first career All-Star game last season, and has spent the past four years with the Rays. In 136 games, he batted .265/.319/.422 with 11 home runs and eight stolen bases. Wendle is under team control through the 2023 season.

The Marlins had one of the worst offenses in the majors last season, ranking 29th in runs scored (623), 29th in on-base percentage (.298) and 27th in walk rate (7.6%). After making the postseason in 2020 under MLB's expanded playoff format, Miami went 67-95 in 2021, good for fourth place in the National League East.

