Report: MLB Owners Vote Unanimously to Institute Lockout

For the first time in over 25 years, Major League Baseball will undergo a work stoppage.

On Wednesday night, the league's owners reportedly voted unanimously to institute a lockout, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The lockout is expected to begin on Thursday at an unknown time, which will mark the first work stoppage for MLB since the 1994-95 players strike that resulted in the cancellation of the 1994 World Series.

The current collective bargaining agreement between the owners and players expires at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

This result was an expected one, with newly signed Mets pitcher and member of the Players Association leadership Max Scherzer saying earlier in the day that a lockout was a "very likely scenario."

Among the major issues the owners and players do not yet see eye-to-eye on are service time toward free agency, the luxury tax and a possible salary floor, playoff expansion and a litany of rule changes, including a universal designated hitter, pitch clock, maximum number of pitchers on a roster and larger bases to encourage stealing.

During the lockout, free agency and major trades will not be allowed. Teams have conducted a flurry of moves in the days leading up to the CBA's expiration, seemingly in anticipation of the work stoppage.

More MLB Coverage: