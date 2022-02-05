Skip to main content
Five-Time MLB All-Star Adrián González Announces Retirement

Adrián González, the former No. 1 pick from the 2000 MLB draft who played 15 years in MLB, announced on Instagram Saturday that he is officially retiring from professional baseball. 

“I am officially announcing my retirement today,” González wrote on Instagram. “I got to play in MLB for 15 years plus the minor leagues, Mexican summer and winter league. The Caribbean Series, the World Baseball Classic, and the Olympic games. What a blessing.”

He went on to thank his wife, daughters, parents and brothers as well as the six MLB franchises he was a part of—the Marlins, Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox, Padres and Rangers.

“Baseball thank you for all you gave me,” he wrote. “Great teammates, coaches, memories, and most importantly friends for life. ... Baseball has been in my [DNA] since I was born and it will always be a part of who I am. With this I say goodbye to my baseball playing career.”

The 39-year-old last played in MLB with the Mets during the 2018 campaign, hitting .237 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 54 games before he was cut in June. González ended his MLB career as a .287 hitter with 317 home runs and 1,202 RBIs.

The five-time All-Star, most recently in 2015 with the Dodgers, played 15 major league seasons before going on to join the Guadalajara Mariachis of the Mexican League and represented Team Mexico in the Tokyo Olympics. 

