Evan Drellich of The Athletic reports MLB and the MLBPA are set to meet next on their collective bargaining this Saturday.

The two sides last met in person on Feb. 1, but did not make much progress. MLB has yet to make a counteroffer to the players' latest offer despite initially saying it would do so, instead asking for help from a federal mediator in the discussions.

However, the MLBPA declined the idea, saying, "the clearest path to a fair and timely agreement Is to get back to the table."

The two sides met with their leaders individually on Wednesday, MLB in Florida and the MLBPA in Arizona.

With pitchers and catchers set to report to spring training early next week, it is unlikely that spring training starts on time as the two sides remain far apart from a deal.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is scheduled to meet with the media on Thursday, where he is expected to announce spring training will be delayed, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

