Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Coroner Says Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Died By Suicide

Jeremy Giambi

Former major league outfielder Jeremy Giambi died by suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday, per the Associated Press

The 47-year-old was at his parents’ home when he died Wednesday. The A’s released a statement in remembrance of Giambi.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.”

SI Recommends

Giambi played for six years in MLB after he was drafted by the Royals in the 1996 draft. He played in Kansas City for two seasons before being traded to the Athletics prior to the 2000 season, pairing him with his brother, Jason, who played 20 seasons in the majors. He rose to prominence in Oakland, hitting .272/.374/.445 with 30 homers in 270 games over parts of three seasons.

Jeremy was traded to the Phillies in the middle of the ’02 campaign before spending his final year in the majors with the Red Sox in 2003. He batted .263 and hit 52 home runs with 209 RBI for his career, but he was one of 89 players named in the Mitchell Report on alleged steroid use in baseball.

YOU MAY LIKE

Marshall's Charles Huff greets ODU's Ricky Rahne after 2021 Conference USA football game.
College Football

Three Colleges Announce Withdrawal from C-USA by June

Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss all officially announced they will leave C-USA for the Sun Belt in June of this year.

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera
NFL

Ron Rivera Open to Idea of Commanders Adding Veteran QB

The team has had an unsettled quarterback situation since Kirk Cousins's departure.

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) reacts after a catch during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL

Rams Will Be Without Tyler Higbee for Sunday's Super Bowl

The tight end sprained his MCL in the NFC title win over the 49ers.

aaron-donald-introduction
Play
NFL

How Aaron Donald Became Aaron Donald

Formative years in “The Dungeon,” meticulous organization, all leading up to Sunday, when he has the chance to fulfill a promise made.

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn grabs a rebound
College Basketball

Robin No More, Kofi Cockburn Has Illinois Aiming High

The affable center knows his time to lead is now, which is exactly why he came back to Champaign.

Ben Simmons playing for the 76ers.
Play
NBA

Ben Simmons Will Wear No. 10 as a Net

Simmons‘s normal No. 25 was not available due to Brooklyn's retirement of the number.

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Play
Betting

Betting Advice for Super LVI Player Props

From Evan McPherson to Matt Stafford, our panel provides the player props they're targeting for Super Bowl LVI.

Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears former player Devin Hester is introduced before a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field.
NFL

Devin Hester Reacts to Not Being First-Ballot Hall of Famer

Despite being a finalist, the Bears return specialist did not make the cut for the class of 2022.