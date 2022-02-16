February 15 marked what would have been an important day for Major League Baseball, if not for an extended bout of labor strife that's put the game's immediate future in jeopardy.

Pitchers and catchers were supposed to report with training camp slated to open on Wednesday. But a long 105 days after Freddie Freeman caught the last out of the 2021 World Series, the beginning of the season doesn’t look much closer.

On Monday, the league reportedly asked the Players Association for the ability to eliminate ‘hundreds’ of minor league playing jobs in its latest proposal amid heated labor negotiations between the two sides, according to ESPN‘s Jeff Passan.

MLBPA officials walked away “underwhelmed” by MLB’s latest collective bargaining agreement proposal during Saturday’s meetings, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich. No deal is in place, unofficially pushing back the start to spring training.

Until an agreement is reached, free agency will remain on hold. The lockout began Dec. 2, and just before it happened, 61 free agents quickly signed. However, there are approximately 130 players waiting in free agency limbo.

