Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman Calls Out Mets GM in Since-Deleted Tweet

Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman appeared to criticize his former team in a since-deleted Tweet on Tuesday where he called out the team’s new general manager Billy Eppler. When asked to explain his departure for Chicago on Twitter, Stroman didn’t mince words.

“Just look at who the Mets hired as their GM ... that tells you enough,” Stroman said in the Tweet. “His lack of awareness in his previous position is being exposed to the public now. I'm beyond thankful I'm gone from that organization. God got me!”

The Mets hired Eppler in November after he was fired as general manager of the Angels in 2020. He spent five seasons there where the Angels never made a postseason appearance. But his stint in New York started strong after he signed several free agents, including three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. 

SI Recommends

However, he didn’t bring Stroman back and instead the 30-year-old signed with the Cubs for $71 million over three years. 

More MLB Coverage: 

For more Mets news, head over to Inside the Mets

