Yankees utility player Miguel Andújar is expected to be ready for the start of Spring Training after recently getting robbed at gunpoint while home in the Dominican Republic, according to a report from CBS Sports.

Andújar, 27, was reportedly at his farm in San Cristóbal when he was assaulted by two attackers who stole a car belonging to his father, which police later found abandoned, and jewelry valued at $7,000. Though Andújar was not injured, three gunshots were reportedly fired on the scene, one of which struck a relative in the finger.

A Yankees spokesperson confirmed Friday that the club is still gathering information on the incident, but had been in contact with Andújar and expect him to join his teammates in Tampa by Sunday, per MLB.com.

On Saturday, Andújar shared a tweet suggesting that he is continuing on with his travels as planned.

Andújar enters spring training looking to prove himself after dealing with injuries throughout his five-year career. He has appeared in just 78 games since finishing second behind Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani in American League Rookie of the Year Award voting in 2018.

In 2021, Andújar posted a .253 batting average with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 45 games before his season ended prematurely because of a left wrist injury.

The Yankees’ 18-game spring slate is set to begin March 18.

