Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Yankees’ Andújar Expected At Spring Training After Being Robbed at Gunpoint

Yankees utility player Miguel Andújar is expected to be ready for the start of Spring Training after recently getting robbed at gunpoint while home in the Dominican Republic, according to a report from CBS Sports.

Andújar, 27, was reportedly at his farm in San Cristóbal when he was assaulted by two attackers who stole a car belonging to his father, which police later found abandoned, and jewelry valued at $7,000. Though Andújar was not injured, three gunshots were reportedly fired on the scene, one of which struck a relative in the finger.

A Yankees spokesperson confirmed Friday that the club is still gathering information on the incident, but had been in contact with Andújar and expect him to join his teammates in Tampa by Sunday, per MLB.com

On Saturday, Andújar shared a tweet suggesting that he is continuing on with his travels as planned. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Andújar enters spring training looking to prove himself after dealing with injuries throughout his five-year career. He has appeared in just 78 games since finishing second behind Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani in American League Rookie of the Year Award voting in 2018. 

In 2021, Andújar posted a .253 batting average with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 45 games before his season ended prematurely because of a left wrist injury.

The Yankees’ 18-game spring slate is set to begin March 18.

More Baseball Coverage:

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees

YOU MAY LIKE

Jon Gruden is introduced as head coach at a press conference at the Raiders headquarters
NFL

Mack, Cooper Trades A Reminder of NFL’s Impermanence

Sometimes, trades aren’t as impactful as they seem in the moment. The NFL moves quickly and waits for no one.

By Conor Orr
Jake Paul poses for photos during the Amanda Serrano v Katie Taylor press conference
Extra Mustard

Jake Paul Proposes Conor McGregor UFC Fight to Dana White

His continued push for fighter pay seems to be at the center of the proposal.

By Madeline Coleman
Sep 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park.
MLB

Mets Add Another Arm in Trade for A’s All-Star Chris Bassitt

Bassitt, 33, made his first All-Star appearance in 2021.

By Jelani Scott
USATSI_17884412 (1)
College Basketball

Kansas Wins Big 12 Championship, Headed Back to NCAA Tourney

The Jayhawks secured the program’s second conference tournament title in five seasons.

By Associated Press
AP22064659332618
College Basketball

Simply Embarrassing: Will Wade, LSU Have Nowhere to Hide Now

Let’s step back and consider the collateral damage that came with LSU’s brazen enablement of the basketball coach’s four-year con job.

By Pat Forde
FILE - Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Jan. 17, 2022, in Miami. Morris, who has not played since early November, is expecting to return to the Heat lineup in the coming days.
Play
NBA

Heat Announce Markieff Morris’s Return After 4-Month Absence

The forward has not played since taking a shot in the back during the Heat’s Nov. 8 game vs. Nuggets.

By Jelani Scott
Gregg Popovich
NBA

The True Legacy of Gregg Popovich

Yes, Pop has won more games than any other coach in NBA history, but he’s also influenced more NBA careers than possibly anyone.

By Howard Beck
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; United States Coast Guard flies over prior to the start of the 2022 Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
College Football

Report: Five-Star Recruit Signs Record NIL Deal for Amateur Athlete

A class of 2023 five-star football recruit has reportedly signed a name, image and likeness deal that could be worth more than $8 million.

By Madeline Coleman