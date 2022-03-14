Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB
Fernando Tatis Jr. To Miss Three Months with Fractured Wrist
Fernando Tatis Jr. To Miss Three Months with Fractured Wrist

Report: Mariners Land All-Star OF Jesse Winker in Trade With Reds

Seattle made a big splash on Monday, reportedly landing All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suárez in a trade with the Reds. The move was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan and later confirmed by the team. The move bolsters a Mariners offense that ranked 11th in the American League last season, and second-to-last in slugging percentage.

The Reds will reportedly receive Justin Dunn, Brandon Williamson, Jake Fraley and a player to be named in return, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Winker, 28, has been one of baseball’s best hitters over the past two seasons. Since the start of 2020, he’s hit .292/.392/.552 with 36 home runs across 164 games. Throughout his five-year career, he’s never had a season with an OPS+ worse than 109, and owns a 128 career mark in that category. He could be ticketed for a spot in Seattle’s outfield or could get the bulk of his at-bats at the designated hitter spot.

Suárez signed a seven-year, $66 million deal ahead of the 2018 season and initially lived up to that price tag. He made the All-Star team in 2018 and hit 49 home runs in 2019, but has faltered over the past two years. Since 2020, Suárez has batted .199/.293/.440, striking out in nearly 30% of his plate appearances.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The move comes after the Reds have already dealt away starting pitcher Sonny Gray, with rumors that Luis Castillo could also be on the move. 

Seattle has already signed reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray to a five-year, $115 million contract this offseason. The Mariners have not made the playoffs since 2001. After winning 90 games in 2021 and putting together an aggressive offseason, they appear dead set on ending the drought this fall

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Zach Ertz
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Unretired_001
NFL

Happy Returns: 24 Athletes Who Came Out of Retirement

With his decision to return to the NFL, Tom Brady becomes the latest in a long line of athletes to reverse course after retiring.

By SI Staff
Devin Booker playing for the Suns.
Play
NBA

Devin Booker Responds to AD’s Assumption on 2021 Playoffs

Davis said if he wasn’t injured in the 2021 playoffs, the Lakers would have beat the Suns.

By Joseph Salvador
AP22072243527224
Tennis

We Should Put Naomi Osaka’s Well-Being First, Not Take Sides in a Mental Health Debate

After being heckled by a fan at Indian Wells, it seems fair and reasonable to ask whether the women’s tennis star could use more time away to find answers for herself.

By Jon Wertheim
Teddy Bridgewater points while awaiting a snap during a game.
NFL

Report: Bridgewater to Sign One-Year Deal With Dolphins

Miami has a new backup quarterback.

By Zach Koons
Poland and Robert Lewandowski will play Scotland in support of Ukraine
Soccer

Poland, Scotland to Play Friendly in Support of Ukraine

The match will raise funds following the invasion by Russia, whose national team was banned from their World Cup qualifying playoff bracket.

By Associated Press
lewis hamilton
Racing

F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Changing Name, Including Mother’s Last Name

Hamilton: "I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name."

By Nick Selbe
Rob Gronkowski scores a touchdown for the Buccaneers.
Play
NFL

Report: Bucs Hope to Re-Sign Gronk Now That Brady is Back

He could very well announce his own retirement in the coming weeks.

By Joseph Salvador