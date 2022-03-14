Seattle made a big splash on Monday, reportedly landing All-Star outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suárez in a trade with the Reds. The move was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan and later confirmed by the team. The move bolsters a Mariners offense that ranked 11th in the American League last season, and second-to-last in slugging percentage.

The Reds will reportedly receive Justin Dunn, Brandon Williamson, Jake Fraley and a player to be named in return, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Winker, 28, has been one of baseball’s best hitters over the past two seasons. Since the start of 2020, he’s hit .292/.392/.552 with 36 home runs across 164 games. Throughout his five-year career, he’s never had a season with an OPS+ worse than 109, and owns a 128 career mark in that category. He could be ticketed for a spot in Seattle’s outfield or could get the bulk of his at-bats at the designated hitter spot.

Suárez signed a seven-year, $66 million deal ahead of the 2018 season and initially lived up to that price tag. He made the All-Star team in 2018 and hit 49 home runs in 2019, but has faltered over the past two years. Since 2020, Suárez has batted .199/.293/.440, striking out in nearly 30% of his plate appearances.

The move comes after the Reds have already dealt away starting pitcher Sonny Gray, with rumors that Luis Castillo could also be on the move.

Seattle has already signed reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray to a five-year, $115 million contract this offseason. The Mariners have not made the playoffs since 2001. After winning 90 games in 2021 and putting together an aggressive offseason, they appear dead set on ending the drought this fall

