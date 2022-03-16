Skip to main content
MLB Update: NYC-Based Players Will Need to Be Vaccinated in Order to Play at Home Under Current Rules and the Braves Trade for Matt Olson
MLB Update: NYC-Based Players Will Need to Be Vaccinated in Order to Play at Home Under Current Rules and the Braves Trade for Matt Olson

Braves 1B Freddie Freeman Pens Letter Thanking Atlanta Fans for Their Support

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman posted a letter on social media on Wednesday thanking Atlanta fans for their support in his 15-year career with the franchise.

While Atlanta has not officially released details on Freeman’s future due to MLB rules and players in free agency, the Braves acquiring Athletics first baseman Matt Olson in a trade all but signals the end to Freeman’s tenure with the team.

“We went through the very highs together and some lows but those lows is what made last year so special,” Freeman said. “You watched me grow up from a baby faced kid to marrying my love @chelseafreeman5 and seeing us bring 3 beautiful boys into this world.

I gave everything I had in and day out and I hope you guys saw that as well. Although our time has come to an end, I look forward to seeing and playing in front of you all again. When that times comes, I hope you remember all the wonderful memories we made together. I love you Braves Country! Champions Forever!”

Verducci: The Braves Are Going to Miss Freddie Freeman

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Atlanta sent outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, pitcher Ryan Cusick and starting pitcher Joey Estes to Oakland in exchange for Olson, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Freeman, a five-time All-Star, spent his entire career with the Braves since Atlanta drafted him in 2007. 

The three-time Silver Slugger was seeking a six-year deal with Atlanta, but the Braves have not shown any signs of committing to his wishes. Currently through free agency, Freeman has been linked to the Dodgers and Yankees.

Freeman batted .304 with five homers, 11 RBIs and 1.045 OPS in the Braves’ run to winning their first World Series since 1995. 

