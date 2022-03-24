Cardinals pitcher Andrew Miller has retired after 16 MLB seasons, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Miller, who struggled early in his career as a starting pitcher, undoubtedly leaves his mark on MLB as one who transformed the role of a relief pitcher in the moments where it mattered most: the postseason.

In a text to Derrick Goold of The Dispatch, the six-foot-seven left-handed pitcher thanked those who aided in his success and supported throughout his MLB journey.

“The list of people who took me aside, put their arm around me, made me laugh when I needed to, or taught me something is endless,” Miller told Goold. “It’s safe to say I would have been faced with the next chapter much earlier on if it weren’t for them. As someone who thought their career was practically over in 2010, to be able to experience everything I did along the way is incredible. You shouldn’t ever hear complaints from me. It was a heck of a run.”

The 36-year-old spent three of his last 16 MLB seasons with the Cardinals as well representing the players’ union during bargaining sessions.

Adam Wainwright, the Cardinals starting pitcher and Miller's teammate, said Miller forever changed MLB with his unique skillset.

“He changed the game,” Wainwright said to The Dispatch. “... He kind of took that relief role back to when it first started, guys who could do two, three innings – and he was the guy who did it in the postseason.”

Miller pitched for seven teams during his career that include the Tigers, Marlins, Red Sox, Orioles, Yankees, Guardians and Cardinals. He was drafted No. 6 overall in the 2006 MLB draft by Detroit.

When he joined the Yankees, Miller finished in the top 10 in voting for the American League Cy Young award.

Following his stint with the Yankees, he became a two-time All-Star in Cleveland. Miller played in 612 games and recorded 979 strikeouts and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 829 combined innings for his career.

