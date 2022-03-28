Skip to main content
Report: Albert Pujols, Cardinals Reuniting On One-Year Deal

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Albert Pujols is going back to where it all began. MLB’s active home run leader is signing with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to The Athletic’s Katie Woo, signaling a return to the team where the 42-year-old slugger spent the first 11 years of his illustrious career. He’ll receive a $2.5 million salary on the one-year pact, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Pujols spent last season, his 21st in the majors, split between the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers. He slashed .236/.284/.433 with 17 home runs In 296 plate appearances, performing markedly better against left-handed pitchers (.939 OPS) than against right-handers (.500 OPS). 

Pujols will reunite in St. Louis with former teammates Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, with whom he won two World Series titles with in 2006 and 2011. He’ll likely serve as a designated hitter against lefty starters and as a bat off the bench.

The 10-time All-Star ranks fifth in MLB history with 679 home runs, 17 fewer than Alex Rodriguez and 21 away from joining Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 home run club. He’ll now have the treat of chasing those milestones in the friendly confines of Busch Stadium, where Cardinals fans will surely welcome back their departed hero with open arms.

