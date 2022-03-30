MLB Network is adding a few former All-Stars and World Series champions to their coverage. The network announced it hired former outfielder Hunter Pence and former pitcher Jake Peavy for the upcoming baseball season.

“We were nothing short of impressed when Jake and Hunter contributed to MLB Network over the last few months,” Marc Caiafa, MLB Network Senior Vice President of Production, said in a press release. “Both guys have great personality, championship experience, and the ability to easily communicate their baseball knowledge to our viewers. We’re excited to have them on our team.”

Peavy played 15 years in the majors with the Padres, White Sox, Red Sox and Giants, winning the 2007 CY Young Award with San Diego and making three All-Star games. Pence played 14 years with the Astros, Phillies, Giants and Rangers, having made four All-Star games himself.

Both former players have two World Series Championships, including together as teammates for the 2014 Giants. Peavy retired in 2016, while Pence’s final season was 2020. Pence was also on the Giants 2012 World Series team, while Peavy won in 2013 with the Red Sox.

Peavy and Pence explained how excited they are to begin working for the network and discussing the game they once played.

“Sharing stories and talking about the game a few months ago at MLB Network really excited me for this opportunity,” Peavy said. “I’m looking forward to teaching a few tips I learned along the way while having some fun doing it.”

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to contribute to MLB Network,” Pence added. “As a former player, I’m excited to get back into the game in a new capacity and become teammates with a great group of talent at MLB Network.”

Peavy and Pence join recently retired outfielder Cameron Maybin and catcher Alex Avila as MLB Network’s new personalities.

