Report: Amazon Prime to Broadcast 21 Yankees Games in 2022

For Yankees fans who don’t yet have Amazon Prime subscriptions, it might be time to consider signing up.

The e-commerce titan will now reportedly hold exclusive broadcast rights for 21 Yankees games on its Prime Video streaming service, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. These games will only be available on Prime, and will not be shown on the team’s YES network.

The games will only be available in the Yankees’s local footprint, which is primarily in the New York tristate region. It’s unclear which games will be selected, though Marchand reports they will primarily be Friday night contests. The first game to be streamed on Prime Video will be on Friday, April 22, when the Yankees play the Guardians.

The news comes shortly after the announcement that AppleTV+ will broadcast its first MLB game on April 8 between the Mets and Nationals. The game will be free for all to watch, though eventually fans will have to subscribe to the service to watch all the games being shown there throughout the season.

Those aren’t the only two streaming giants fighting for a piece of the MLB pie. Marchand also reports that Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, is near a deal to host some Sunday games during the season. For the Yankees’s Amazon Prime games, fans outside of the team’s local footprint can still watch them with an MLB.TV subscription.

