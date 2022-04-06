Skip to main content
Report: Guardians Sign All-Star 3B José Ramírez to $124 Million Extension

The Guardians have locked up one of baseball’s top third basemen for the foreseeable future. José Ramírez has signed a five-year, $124 million contract extension to remain in Cleveland, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The deal also includes a full no-trade clause, Passan reports. The new deal will kick in for the 2024 season. Ramírez will earn $12 million this year and $14 million on a club option in ’23, per Spotrac.

Ramírez has been one of the most dangerous third basemen in the league over the last five years. He has three All-Star Game appearances— in 2017, ’18 and ’21—and an All-MLB second-team selection (’20) on his résumé. He won the AL Silver Slugger Award for his position in ’17, ’18 and ’20.

Last season, Ramírez hit .266/.355/.538, with 36 home runs and 103 RBIs on the season. He finished sixth in AL MVP voting, the fourth time he’s finished at least that high since 2017.

For more Cleveland Guardians coverage, go to Cleveland Baseball Insider. 

