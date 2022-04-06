Report: Guardians Sign All-Star 3B José Ramírez to $124 Million Extension
The Guardians have locked up one of baseball’s top third basemen for the foreseeable future. José Ramírez has signed a five-year, $124 million contract extension to remain in Cleveland, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
The deal also includes a full no-trade clause, Passan reports. The new deal will kick in for the 2024 season. Ramírez will earn $12 million this year and $14 million on a club option in ’23, per Spotrac.
Ramírez has been one of the most dangerous third basemen in the league over the last five years. He has three All-Star Game appearances— in 2017, ’18 and ’21—and an All-MLB second-team selection (’20) on his résumé. He won the AL Silver Slugger Award for his position in ’17, ’18 and ’20.
Last season, Ramírez hit .266/.355/.538, with 36 home runs and 103 RBIs on the season. He finished sixth in AL MVP voting, the fourth time he’s finished at least that high since 2017.
