Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB
MLB Update: No Extension Yet for Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso Shares Beauty Tips, and Seth Beer Makes a Splash on Opening Day
MLB Update: No Extension Yet for Aaron Judge, Pete Alonso Shares Beauty Tips, and Seth Beer Makes a Splash on Opening Day

Yankees GM Brian Cashman Confirms That Aaron Judge Contract Deals Have Ended

Aaron Judge and the Yankees did not reach a contract extension agreement by their Opening Day deadline, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed on Friday.

The GM said the organization officially offered him a seven-year extension set at $30.5 million a year. This number would have broken the franchise record for the highest yearly salary for a position player. The deal would have been a total of eight years, $233 million including this season, which Judge is already signed on for.

 “Yeah, it’s concluded unfortunately we’ll be in a one-year setting yet to be determined number,” Cashman said. “We obviously had an extended conversation over the last three weeks or so. ... We were unsuccessful in concluding a multi-year pact. Obviously our intent is to have Aaron Judge stay as a New York Yankee as we move forward, and I know that’s his intent as well, which is a good thing.”

Cashman said that Judge and the organization plan to revisit the conversations after the 2022 season. He said the club should gauge the number of the right fielder’s market value better after the season concludes. Cashman noted that there are “no guarantees” that the Yankees and Judge will be able to agree on the $30.5 million previously proposed by the end of the season.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I know the intent on both parties would be to stay here,” Cashman said. “He’s been a great Yankee, he’s an impactful player. Our certainly hope is that at some point we’ll find that common ground that we both feel comfortable with.”

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes. 

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_18041970
Extra Mustard

Adnan Virk on Apple TV Moving in on The MLB | SI Media Podcast

Debate: Apple + has struck a deal with the MLB. But what does this mean for fans?

By Jimmy Traina
Weston McKennie could return for Juventus in a few weeks
Play
Soccer

U.S.’s McKennie Might Not Be Out for Juve’s Season After All

Weston McKennie could return for the home stretch after initially being ruled out for the rest of the season by his Italian club.

By Avi Creditor
Hiroshi Tanahashi makes his entrance for NJPW
Play
Wrestling

Hiroshi Tanahashi Pays Tribute to Scott Hall

Two decades ago, the NWO stalwart shared the ring with a young Tanahashi in a match that he remembers to this day.

By Justin Barrasso
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15)
NBA

Nikola Jokić Made NBA History on Thursday night

The reigning MVP was the first player in NBA history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season.

By Madison Williams
joey-votto
Play
Extra Mustard

Joey Votto Had One of the Most Incredible Opening Days Ever

Miked up, Instagram trolling, TikTok videos: Joey Votto did it all on Opening Day

By Jimmy Traina
Formula 1 Racing
Betting

F1 Australian Grand Prix Odds: Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc Listed as Favorites

The Ferrari and Red Bull drivers are the favorites to win the Round Three event from Melbourne

By Bill Enright
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32)
NFL

Tyrann Mathieu ‘Heartbroken’ That Chiefs Didn’t Offer Him

The safety opened up during a recent interview with the Kansas City Star, admitting that he “could not understand” why Kansas City didn’t try to keep him.

By Madison Williams
Warren Brinson and other Georgia football defenders bring down a UAB ball carrier.
College Football

UGA Player Arrested After Joining In on TikTok Challenge

He is alleged to have shot a group of strangers with ‘Orbeez’ water gel beads as part of a viral challenge on TikTok.

By Dan Lyons