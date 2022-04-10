Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Red Sox Sign Pitcher Garrett Whitlock to Four-Year Deal

Less than a year and a half ago, Garrett Whitlock was picked up by the Red Sox after being left unprotected by the Yankees in the Rule 5 draft. Now, he’s secured himself a significant contract extension that will keep him in Boston for years to come.

Whitlock and the Red Sox agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes two club options for the 2027 and ’28 seasons. According to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald, the deal is worth $18.75 million.

Whitlock, 25, debuted for Boston in 2021 and immediately shined as a multi-inning reliever. In 46 games, he logged 73 1/3 innings and posted an 8–4 record with a 1.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts. He also had two saves with just 17 walks allowed.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

A former 18th-round draft pick, Whitlock spent three seasons in the minor leagues with the Yankees, posting a 2.41 ERA with 201 strikeouts in 205 1/3 innings, working mostly as a starter. His 2019 season was cut short after injuring his UCL, which required Tommy John surgery. He did not make a minor league pitching appearance before making Boston’s Opening Day roster in 2020. Whitlock went on to throw the most innings last season of any Red Sox relief pitcher.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a score against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

Embiid Becomes First Center Since Shaq to Win Scoring Title

The five-time All-Star is the first center in four decades to average 30 points per game.

By Jelani Scott
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the French Open.
Tennis

Djokovic Feels ‘Motivation’ to Compete Despite Controversial Year

The tennis star is ready to move forward after missing tournaments for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

By Associated Press
Gordon Hayward looks to the floor in disappointment.
NBA

Gordon Hayward to Miss Play-In Tournament With Foot Injury

The veteran forward will be out as Charlotte faces Atlanta.

By Daniel Chavkin
liv-mc
Soccer

Missed Opportunities Define Man City’s Thrilling Draw With Liverpool

After a highlight-filled duel at the Etihad, the defending Premier League champions still have the advantage with seven games left—however slight it may be.

By Jonathan Wilson
First baseman Brandon Belt arrives to Oracle Park in a boat prior Giants’ season opener against the Marlins
Play
Extra Mustard

Brandon Belt Enters Oracle Park On A Boat, Throws First Pitch

Belt, the Giants’ self-appointed team captain, opened the season in style.

By Jelani Scott
Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray high-five during a game.
NBA

Report: Murray, Porter Jr. Unlikely to Join Nuggets for Playoffs

Denver will reportedly be without two top starters in the postseason.

By Daniel Chavkin
A referee measures if a football reached the first down marker.
NFL

USFL Introduces Technology to Automate First-Down Decisions

The new league is testing out a new way to determine if a player reached a first down.

By Daniel Chavkin
Chimaev
MMA

Chimaev Pushed to Limit, But UFC 273 Win Shows His True Potential

The win over Gilbert Burns on Saturday was the Chechen’s first UFC fight to go three rounds, but it proved to be more valuable to him than another quick finish.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground