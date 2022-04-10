Less than a year and a half ago, Garrett Whitlock was picked up by the Red Sox after being left unprotected by the Yankees in the Rule 5 draft. Now, he’s secured himself a significant contract extension that will keep him in Boston for years to come.

Whitlock and the Red Sox agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes two club options for the 2027 and ’28 seasons. According to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald, the deal is worth $18.75 million.

Whitlock, 25, debuted for Boston in 2021 and immediately shined as a multi-inning reliever. In 46 games, he logged 73 1/3 innings and posted an 8–4 record with a 1.96 ERA and 81 strikeouts. He also had two saves with just 17 walks allowed.

A former 18th-round draft pick, Whitlock spent three seasons in the minor leagues with the Yankees, posting a 2.41 ERA with 201 strikeouts in 205 1/3 innings, working mostly as a starter. His 2019 season was cut short after injuring his UCL, which required Tommy John surgery. He did not make a minor league pitching appearance before making Boston’s Opening Day roster in 2020. Whitlock went on to throw the most innings last season of any Red Sox relief pitcher.

