Brett Phillips said he’s “usually not at a loss of words,” but Tuesday was an exception.

Before the game, the Rays outfielder met 8-year-old Chloe Grimes, who was diagnosed with cancer for the second time. She gave her favorite player a wristband to wear during the game against the Athletics, which happened to be a grueling one that went into extra innings, and was chosen to throw the first pitch to him.

With Tampa Bay up by two in the bottom of the third inning, Phillips stepped up to bat while Grimes was doing an interview on the Bally Sports Sun broadcast. She told reporter Tricia Whitaker how Phillips was her favorite player, commenting that “he has the best smile.” Then, Phillips launched a homer during her interview.

“Chloe,” Whitaker said, “do you know what just happened?”

After some prompting, Grimes said, “Brett Phillips just hit a home run.”

The 8-year-old proceeded to copy Phillips’s airplane move with her arms.

Getting choked up talking about meeting Grimes before the game, Phillips showed the gifts she gave him before the game, which included a signed game ball, a wristband, a note and a picture.

“Chloe, you’re an inspiration,” Phillips said. “I think that’s the hardest ball I’ve hit in my career. I’m praying for you guys … I hope I can meet Chloe again in the future.”

He proceeded to dedicate the home run to her and commented on the “cannon” she launched for the first pitch.

“You would never know she’s battling cancer,” Phillips said. “Just the joy and energy she brought. It’s tough but it puts my career in perspective and how I come out here every day and treat everyone with love and respect. Chloe, you add to the story, and I appreciate you.”

