Clayton Kershaw was perfect through seven innings on Wednesday afternoon, but Dave Roberts and the Dodgers ultimately decided to pull him from the game due to pitch count.

In his first start of the season, Kershaw only threw 80 pitches. His pull was controversial for fans, as they were hoping to see just the 24th perfect MLB game in history.

However, Kershaw thinks Roberts made “the right decision” when choosing to take him from the game.

“Blame it on the lockout,” Kershaw said. “Blame it on my not picking up a ball for three months (during the offseason).

“I knew going in that my pitch count wasn’t going to be 100. It’s a hard thing to do, to come out of a game when you’re doing that. We’re here to win. This was the right choice.”

Because of the late start to the season, no pitcher has thrown more than 96 pitches this year so far. Roberts, along with other MLB managers, are being careful about keeping their pitchers in too long this early in the season.

On top of that, Kershaw admitted that the game is a team effort, and he wanted what is best for his team in the long run by not getting too worn out in just his first start of the season.

“At the end of the day, those are individual things,” Kershaw said. “Those are selfish goals. We’re trying to win, that’s really all we’re here for. As much as I would have wanted to do it, I’ve thrown 75 pitches in a sim game. I hadn’t gone six innings, let alone seven. Sure, I would’ve loved to do it, but maybe we get another chance, who knows.”

The Dodgers ended up winning 7-0. The Twins earned their first hit at the top of the eighth inning.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Dodgers coverage, go to Inside The Dodgers.