Ronald Acuña Jr. will reportedly be back in the Braves starting lineup in the first week of May, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Braves outfielder tore his ACL in his right knee before the 2021 MLB All-Star game while attempting to make a leaping grab near the wall.

Per Rosenthal, Atlanta is “loosely targeting” May 6 for Acuña’s return. The two-time All-star would return for the Braves’ three-game homestand against the Brewers, and could begin a rehabilitation assignment as soon as Tuesday.

Acuña’s strong start to last year’s campaign had him set to make his second career start in the All-Star game. The 24-year-old finished last season slashing .281/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 17 stolen bases.

Acuña finished in the top 12 of MVP voting in each of his first three seasons. The two-time Silver Slugger award winner became the ninth-youngest player to hit 100 career home runs in league history in 2021.

