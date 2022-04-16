Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB
Shohei Ohtani for AL MVP: Would You Bet That?
Shohei Ohtani for AL MVP: Would You Bet That?

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. on Track to Return From Injury in First Week of May

Ronald Acuña Jr. will reportedly be back in the Braves starting lineup in the first week of May, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal

The Braves outfielder tore his ACL in his right knee before the 2021 MLB All-Star game while attempting to make a leaping grab near the wall.

Per Rosenthal, Atlanta is “loosely targeting” May 6 for Acuña’s return. The two-time All-star would return for the Braves’ three-game homestand against the Brewers, and could begin a rehabilitation assignment as soon as Tuesday.

Acuña’s strong start to last year’s campaign had him set to make his second career start in the All-Star game. The 24-year-old finished last season slashing .281/.394/.596 with 24 home runs and 17 stolen bases. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Acuña finished in the top 12 of MVP voting in each of his first three seasons. The two-time Silver Slugger award winner became the ninth-youngest player to hit 100 career home runs in league history in 2021. 

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

YOU MAY LIKE

Angels star Mike Trout swings at a pitch.
Extra Mustard

Mike Trout Reacts to Bases Loaded Intentional Walk

The Angels all-star outfielder reacted to the decision to issue a bases loaded intentional walk in a viral video on Friday night.

By Mike McDaniel
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15)
NBA

Report: Clint Capela’s Injury Shows ‘No Structural Damage’

The center will be re-evaluated next week, and it is unknown if he will be able to play in the Hawks–Heat series.

By Madison Williams
Emoni Bates shoots a ball for Memphis.
College Basketball

Memphis Forward Emoni Bates to Enter Transfer Portal

The former five-star recruit has spent one season with the Tigers and played in 18 games.

By Daniel Chavkin
University of Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas
College

Trinity Thomas Scores Perfect 10.0 for Floor Routine

This was the Florida senior’s seventh perfect 10 in this event of the year.

By Madison Williams
The Oklahoma Sooners gymnastic team celebrates with the NCAA national championship trophy after coming in first place in the 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics championship
College

Oklahoma Wins 2022 NCAA Gymnastics Title

The Sooners were in last place heading into the third rotation, but quickly jumped to first place.

By Madison Williams
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (24)
Play
NFL

Two Arrested in Shooting Day After Kelvin Joseph Questioned

Authorities arrested Aries Jones and Tivione English in the death of Cameron Ray.

By Wilton Jackson
Manchester City and Liverpool players line up for a moment of silence for the Hillsborough disaster before a game.
Soccer

Man City Apologizes for Fan Chants During Hillsborough Tribute

The club issued a statement about its supporters making noise during what was supposed to be a moment of silence.

By Zach Koons
Deshaun Watson when with Texans
Play
NFL

Report: Plaintiffs for Deshaun Watson Cases Subpoena Texans

The subpoena lists wanting any non-disclosure agreements and correspondence between the quarterback and his former team.

By Madison Williams