Red Sox Will Be Without Several Players in Toronto Due to Vaccine Requirement

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston expects to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto.

Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t pitch during the four-game series beginning Monday, April 25. He would have been in line to start the second game.

To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose—or one dose of Johnson & Johnson—at least 14 days prior to entry.

“I’m bummed that I won’t be able to make that start,” Houck said.

Cora was asked after an 8-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday if he expected to be missing other players.

“Yeah,” Cora said. He was not asked a follow-up question and then ended the press conference.

Asked earlier about Houck, Cora said: “We knew it beforehand, so we’ll plan accordingly.”

Players sidelined by COVID-19 vaccine issues are not paid and do not accrue major league service time while on the restricted list.

Oakland placed catcher Austin Allen and left-handers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list for the Athletics’ series in Toronto this weekend.

“I think it’s a personal choice for everyone whether they get it or not,” Houck told The Globe.

More MLB Coverage:
 Inside the Mind of Juan Soto, MLB’s Best Hitter
Cleveland’s Steven Kwan Is the Breakout Star of 2022
MLB Is Different This Year, and More Radical Changes Are Coming
Braves Are Prioritizing the 2020s Over a World Series Repeat

Boston Red Sox
