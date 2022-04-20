The COVID-19 vaccination deadline for the Yankees to cross the Canadian border for their first game against the Blue Jays has come and gone; however, it sounds like the active roster will not be depleted.

Manager Aaron Boone said before Tuesday’s series opener against the Tigers, “I think we’re going to be in a good spot. That’s my understanding.”

It left fans (and the media) wondering whether or not that meant New York would have a full active roster in Toronto, and according to New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman, “the couple Yankees who remained unvaccinated into last week have told the team they are now vaccinated.” Because of this, Boone is confident his players will be eligible against the Blue Jays, per Heyman.

Prior to spring training, there were two unconfirmed players who had yet to be vaccinated, the Daily News reported. When asked about them, Boone responded, “I don’t know the timelines of everything, to be honest. So my understanding is that we’re gonna be okay.”

Several Yankees players have dodged the question about their respective vaccination statuses, opting to keep it private. Aaron Judge, for example, previously said after the New York City vaccine mandate news, “I think we’ll cross that bridge whenever the time comes, but right now so many things could change so I’m not really too worried about that.”

According to Canadian law, unless issued an exemption, every individual of the franchise’s traveling party must be vaccinated 14 days prior to entry.

The Yankees are scheduled to head to Toronto for a May 2 game.

