MLB
Yankees or Mets to Win the World Series: Would You Bet That?
Cody Bellinger Was Almost Hit by Beer Can Thrown by Fan

During Friday night’s Dodgers vs. Padres game at Petco Park in San Diego, Cody Bellinger was luckily not the victim of a beer can to the head.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Padres’ Jake Cronenworth hit a fly out ball to center field.

Bellinger was there to catch the ball and give the Padres their first out of the inning. But, right after he caught the ball, a beer can was thrown onto the field not too far  from where the outfielder was standing.

The can alarmed both Bellinger and left fielder Chris Taylor, who looked back in the crowd to try to figure out who threw the can. Bellinger paused before throwing the caught ball back to the infield.

The can went way over Bellinger’s head, and landed quite a few feet ahead of him. While nothing is confirmed, people speculated that a fan was trying to throw the can at Bellinger.

The fan was never publicly identified, and it is unknown whether the fan was escorted out of the game.

The Dodgers won the game 6–1, improving their overall record to 10–3, the best in baseball.

For more Los Angeles Dodgers coverage, go to Inside The Dodgers. 

San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers

