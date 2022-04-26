Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Yankees Letter Reveals Past Fine for Sign-Stealing Methods, per Report

The Yankees were once fined $100,000 for improper use of a dugout phone during the 2015 and part of the ’16 seasons, according to SNY, who obtained the infamous “Yankees Letter.”

On Tuesday, SNY exclusively obtained the letter regarding sign-stealing allegations from a 2017 investigation involving the Yankees and the Red Sox. According to the report, the Yankees used the video replay room to translate sequences and phone them to the dugout. Those signs were then passed to second base runners, who would signal the decoded messages to batters. 

SNY reported that the team’s sign-stealing methods, however, are not being considered similar to the Astros’ scandal. Houston’s scheme involved batters receiving messages in real-time using the live feed of the game to conduct a system where players in the dugout banged on a trash can to signal certain pitches rather than relying on runners at second base. 

It also exonerated New York from using YES Network cameras to steal signs and said the team never enacted its scheme after Sept. 15, 2017, when MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that using technology to steal signs would be subject to stricter punishment.

SNY's findings come five days after the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Yankees’ request to keep the letter sealed. The Yankees felt that if the letter from Manfred to general manager Brian Cashman involving the sign-stealing scheme was unsealed, it would harm the team’s reputation from a previous lawsuit in which it was not a part of.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Daily fantasy sports contestants filed a $5 million lawsuit against MLB and the Red Sox in 2020 alleging that Manfred withheld information from the public about MLB’s 2017 investigation involving Apple Watches being used to steal signs. The commissioner sent a letter to the Yankees that stated additional information about the league’s findings. 

MLB previously issued a statement about the Yankees’ conduct regarding this issue saying that it “clarified the rules going forward to expressly prohibit such conduct.”

“The Yankees argue that the harm from the unsealing of the Yankees Letter will arise because its content ‘would be distorted to falsely and unfairly generate the confusing scenario that the Yankees had somehow violated MLB’s sign-stealing rules, when in fact the Yankees did not,’” the court wrote in March. “That argument, however, carries little weight. Disclosure of the document will allow the public to independently assess MLB’s conclusion regarding the internal investigation (as articulated to the Yankees), and the Yankees are fully capable of disseminating their own views regarding the actual content of the Yankees Letter. In short, any purported distortions regarding the content of the Yankees Letter can be remedied by the widespread availability of the actual content of this judicial document to the public, and the corresponding ability of MLB and the Yankees to publicly comment on it.”

Both the Red Sox and Yankees were fined by MLB in 2017 for using technology to steal opponents’ signs. Houston was later punished by MLB for sign-stealing in ’18, along with the Red Sox again.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes 

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees

YOU MAY LIKE

NCAA President Mark Emmert
College

Mark Emmert to Step Down as NCAA President

The 69-year-old will finish his 12-year role by June 2023, unless a new president is named by then.

By Madison Williams
A detailed view of a golf ball
Extra Mustard

Family Wins $5 Million Lawsuit vs. Country Club

The house has been hit by over 600 golf balls in the five years the family has lived there.

By Madison Williams
aliyah boston (1)
College Basketball

Naismith Trophy Winner Aliyah Boston Signs With Under Armour

The South Carolina star and national champion is using her platform to expand the game to her hometown.

By Nick Selbe
Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Mark Adams
College Basketball

Texas Tech Extends Coach Mark Adams Through 2027

In his first year, the coach led the Red Raiders to the Sweet 16 at this year’s NCAA tournament.

By Madison Williams
Evan Neal, Alabama prospect
Play
NFL

NFL Draft: Issues Impacting Evan Neal, Nakobe Dean, Jameson Williams

The latest on how the medical reports could impact where the top tackles are selected, plus how other issues could play a role with the linebackers, wide receivers and cornerbacks.

By Albert Breer
Taco Charlton during his time with the Cowboys.
Extra Mustard

Taco Charlton Responds to Jerry Jones’s Joke on Twitter

All he did was tweet out a single gif in response after the Cowboys owner took a shot at him.

By Joseph Salvador
Daytona-Soccer
Soccer

NWSL’s Orlando, Louisville to Play Game at Daytona Speedway

Orlando will face Racing Louisville FC as part of the first-ever Daytona Soccer Fest.

By Nick Selbe
Manchester City edged Real Madrid 4-3 in the Champions League semifinals
Play
Soccer

Man City, Real Madrid Duel in UCL Semifinal That Has it All

Both clubs’ tendencies were on full display, leading to a seven-goal thriller and an open-ended set of potential outcomes entering the second leg.

By Jonathan Wilson