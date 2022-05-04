Top Prospect Bobby Witt Jr. Hits First Major League Home Run

MLB’s top prospect, Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr., hit his first major-league home run on Tuesday night in a game against the Cardinals.

Kansas City’s third baseman put his team on the board when he hit the 417-foot home run against Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

Witt Jr. has had a rough beginning to the 2022 season. He entered Tuesday night with six runs, 17 hits and 20 strikeouts through 20 games. And, now, he has one home run.

The Royals are currently playing the Cardinals in a two-game series deemed the “I-70” series, signifying the interstate that connects Kansas City and St. Louis.

Entering the 2022 season, the 21-year-old was regarded as MLB’s top prospect. He was drafted No. 2 by the Royals in 2019 for a franchise record deal of $7,789,000. This came after Witt Jr. was named the 2019 Gatorade National High School Player of the Year.

Witt Jr played for the Royals’ Triple-A league in Omaha and their Double-A team in Northern Arkansas in 2021. He hit 33 home runs, and was one steal short of completing just the ninth 30–30 (home runs and steals) in Minor League history.

