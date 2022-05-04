Skip to main content
Dusty Baker Becomes First Black Manager, 12th Ever to Win 2,000 Games

TORONTO (AP) — Dusty Baker became the 12th manager in major league history and the first Black man to reach 2,000 wins with the Houston Astros’ 4–0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve each hit a solo homer and rookie Jeremy Peña had two RBIs to help the Astros to their second consecutive victory.

Ten of the 11 other managers who have accumulated at least 2,000 wins are in the Hall of Fame. Bruce Bochy (2,003), who isn’t yet eligible, is the only exception.

The 72-year-old Baker’s career record is 2,000–1,745 and he’s the only manager in major league history to take five different teams to the postseason.

Baker, one of two Black managers in the majors, said being the first to reach the milestone “means extra to the culture. It means extra to society. It means extra to my race, and it means extra hopefully for others to get an opportunity (so) I’m not the last.”

Cristian Javier (2–0) allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings in his second start after opening the season in the Houston bullpen. Three relievers combined after Javier’s exit to shut out the Mariners.

Seattle’s J.P. Crawford went 0 for 4 with a strikeout to snap an 11-game hitting streak. Chris Flexen (1–4) got the loss.

