Madison Bumgarner Restrained From Umpire After Being Ejected

Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected in Wednesday’s game vs. the Marlins after he was checked by the first base umpire for foreign substances.

The incident occurred in the first inning as first-base umpire Dan Bellino paused the game to check Bumgarner’s hand.

The 32-year-old then said something to Bellino, and he was then ejected. Bumgarner didn’t take kindly to Bellino’s decision, and he had to be physically held back by his Arizona teammates and coaches.

Corbin Martin came in to replace the starting pitcher at the beginning of the second inning. Bumgarner allowed one home run during the first inning to Marlins infielder Jon Berti.

This was Bumgarner’s sixth start so far this season. In his five previous starts, he has a 1.17 ERA through 23 innings pitched.

