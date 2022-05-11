LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey’s son, Kramer Robertson, was called up to the major leagues on Tuesday to join the Cardinals’ roster.

Mulkey was present at Busch Stadium in St. Louis to support her son as he starts his MLB journey. Robertson was not listed on the starting roster.

The Tigers congratulated Robertson by posting a throwback video showing Mulkey throwing pitches to Robertson on their driveway when he was a toddler.

The infielder played for LSU before he was drafted by the Cardinals in 2017. He’s been working his way through the minor leagues since, most recently featuring for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds in 2021 and ’22 leading up to his call up.

In 2022, Robertson has hit .225 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games.

To make space for Robertson, shortstop Paul DeJong was optioned to Memphis. DeJong has been struggling at the plate this season, hitting just a .130 in 24 games.

Rookie Brendan Donovan started at shortstop for St. Louis on Tuesday night.

